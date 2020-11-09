Top Stories

JUST IN: FG inaugurates committee to sell off recovered looted assets  



The Federal Government has inaugurated a committee to sell off both movable and immovable looted assets recovered so far through the anti-corruption efforts of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.
The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, while inaugurating the 22-member committee in Abuja on Monday, urged its members not to betray the trust placed on them by the government.
Malami said members of the committee, tagged: “The inter-ministerial committee on the disposal of Federal Government of Nigeria’s forfeited assets,” are drawn from relevant agencies that deal with the recovery and disposal of Federal Government of Nigeria’s assets.
The AGF urged the committee to deploy “the Asset Tracing, Recovery and Management Regulations, 2019, the Standard Operating Procedures and Terms of Reference” as its working tools and guide on how best to actualise the quick disposal of the recovered assets in line with the directive of the President.
Malami added: “Your mandate is to ensure the expedient disposal of all FGN Forfeited Assets and generate revenue for the Federal Government of Nigeria.
“I wish to implore the inter-ministerial committee to work as a formidable team with the relevant agencies in accordance with extant laws and regulations.
“It is also my hope that the proceeds from this exercise will be a source of additional revenue for the country.
“I must, however, warn that the task before the Inter-Ministerial Committee is an enormous one and must be conducted with utmost dignity having the interest of Nigeria at heart. Thus, much is expected from the committee.”
The committee’s Chairman and Solicitor General of the Federation, Dayo Apata assured that the committee would execute its mandate with utmost commitment.
“I assure you that our committee will be guided by the twin principles of transparency and accountability,” Apata said.
He asked all assets recovery agencies of the Federal Government to urgently send records of recovered assets to the committee’s secretariat, which is the Assets Tracing Recovery and Management Unit in the office of the AGF.
Members of the committee are drawn from office of the Chief of Staff to the President; Federal Ministry of Justice; Federal Ministry of Finance; Federal Ministry of Works and Housing; Auditor-General of the Federation; the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices (and other related offences) Commission.
Other are: the Nigerian Army; Nigerian Navy; Nigeria Police; Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps; Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency; Department of State Security; National Drug Law Enforcement Agency; Department of Petroleum Resources; National Oil Spillage, Detection and Response Agency; and the Bureau of Public Procurement.
Also to work on the committee are representatives of the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs); a representative of the youth organisations, a representative of the media; and “any other Nigerian with exceptional expertise that could add value to the committee as deems fit by the Attorney General of the Federation.



