JUST IN: FG lifts Twitter ban in Nigeria

The Federal Government of Nigeria has lifted the ban it placed on Twitter operations in the country. With this, Nigerians can now use the micro-blogging app unfettered.

According to a statement issued by the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Kashifu Inuwa on Wednesday, the move which takes effect from 12 am on Wednesday, January 13, 2022, was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

With this development, many Nigerians that have using Virtual Private Network (VPN) to access the service will now be able to use it directly. Also, many businesses that had left the platform in keeping with the government’s directive can now resume their engagement and marketing activities on the site.

Kashifu stated that the lifting of the ban was as a result of a memo written to the President by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami.

“In the Memo, the Minister updated and requests the President’s approval for the lifting based on the Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement’s recommendation.

“You may recall that on 5th June 2021, the FGN suspended the operation of Twitter through an announcement made by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alh Lai Mohammed. After the suspension, President Muhammadu Buhari constituted a seven-man Presidential Committee to engage Twitter Inc.,” Kashifu said.

While appreciating all Nigerians, especially the vibrant Nigerian youths who have borne with the long wait to resolve this impasse, Kashifu said: “The FGN is happy to say that the gains made from this shared national sacrifice are immeasurable.”

