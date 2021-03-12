News

JUST IN: FG makes U-turn on fuel price

It appears the Federal Government has decided stick with the current fuel price of N162 after the PPPRA deleted the template announcing a new petrol price regime of N212 from it’s website.
The PPPRA had posted the new price on its website late Thursday.
More details later…

