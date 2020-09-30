Top Stories

JUST IN: FG orders DisCos to suspend electricity tariff hike

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Federal Government has ordered the Electricity Distribution Companies in the country to suspend the recent hike in tariff.
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) issued the order on Tuesday night.
This followed an agreement reached by the Federal Government and Organised Labour for the suspension of the hike in tariff for 14 days.
According to the NERC, the tariff suspension will be from September 28, 2020 to October 2, 2020.
The Order, No. NERC/209/2020, with the title: “NERC Order on suspension of the Multi Year Tariff Order 2020 for the electricity distribution licensees,” was signed by the NERC Chairman, James Momoh; and the Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye, and addressed to the country’s DisCos.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NIBSS: Electronic transfers hit N14.3trn in 1 month

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…as cheque transactions decline Bank customers in the country transferred a total of N14.3 trillion electronically in July, New Telegraph has learnt. The transactions, which were carried out through the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) Instant Payment (NIP) platform, represented a 60.7 per cent growth when compared with N8.9 trillion recorded in the same period […]
Top Stories

We’re yet to receive news abducted widow of ex-Edo Speaker freed – family

Posted on Author Reporter

*Late Speaker finally buried Saturday night By Tunde Sulaiman Fresh information reaching New Telegraph on Sunday morning indicate that family members of the abducted widow of Zakawanu Garuba, a former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hassana are yet to receive any word on her status. It had been reported late Saturday night […]
Top Stories

COVID-19: Record 745 test positive in Nigeria as death toll hits 475

Posted on Author Reporter

  The nation reached an unwanted milestone on Thursday when the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) released the latest figures for positive coronavirus cases in the country showing that a record 745 people tested positive to COVID-19. The previous highest number was just over 600. As as been the case almost regularly since the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: