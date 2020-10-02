Top Stories

JUST IN: FG orders reopening of all schools

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Government has ordered the reopening of all schools in Nigeria.
The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, made the announcement during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday.
He advised all institutions to obey and adhere to the guidelines for the reopening of schools, earlier announced by the presidential task force.
He said all unity schools should open by October 12 “while states and private schools will determine their own modalities of reopening.”
Many states including Lagos, Oyo, Kano and Enugu, have since announced dates for the reopnening of schools in their states.
Government ordered the closure of tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools nationwide following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country in March.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Air Peace sacks 75 pilots, cuts workers’ salaries

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Airline: To survive, some jobs must go   Unions shut Bristow Helicopters   Two weeks after the chairman of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema expressed frustration with the demands of his pilots and threat to shut down the airline, the  management of the carrier, yesterday, sacked over 75 of its pilots.   The airline was, […]
News Top Stories

Reduced int’l airlines’ capacities, frequencies temporary –Sirika

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika has further explained that the decision to allow four airlines each for Abuja and Lagos as international flights resume was a temporary measure to test capacity and preparedness of the country to handle challenges faced with COVID-19 as it affects air travel.   He, however, stated that the experiment would last […]
News Top Stories

Soyinka to Buhari: Nigeria’s crumbling, close to extinction

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Femi Adediran

…says OBJ’s warnings, accurate reading of situation Nobel Laureate and civil rights activist, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday, joined the raging debate on the state of the nation, declaring that Nigeria was not just a failing state, but a crumbling edifice and a contraption teetering on the very edge of total collapse. Soyinka said that even […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: