JUST IN: FG Orders VCs To Reopen Varsities, Start Lectures With Immediate Effect

The Federal Government has directed vice-chancellors to re-open universities and commence academic activities immediately.

The directive was issued through the National Universities Commission (NUC) in a letter signed by the Director, Finance and Accounts of the NUC, Sam Onazi, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Professor Abubakar Rasheed.

The letter was addressed to all vice-chancellors; Pro-Chancellors and chairmen of governing councils of federal universities.

“Ensure that ASUU members immediately resume/commence lectures; Restore the daily activities and routines of the various University campuses,” the letter partly reads.

Recall that the National Industrial Court of Nigeria last Wednesday ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off its ongoing nationwide strike.

ASUU had been on strike since February 14 to press home the demand for improved funding for universities, a review of salaries for lecturers, among other issues.

Several meetings and deliberations between ASUU and the Federal Government have not yielded any positive result.

Consequently, the Federal Government went to court to challenge the strike.

The government through its counsel, James Igwe, prayed the court for an interlocutory injunction restraining ASUU from taking further steps as regards the strike, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

ASUU had commenced its ongoing strike on February 14, 2022, after the Federal Government refused to meet some of its demands including, the release of revitalisation funds for universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, release of earned allowances for university lecturers, and deployment of the UTAS payment platform for the payment of salaries and allowances of university lecturers among other demands.

