News

JUST IN: FG Orders VCs To Reopen Varsities, Start Lectures With Immediate Effect

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Government has directed vice-chancellors to re-open universities and commence academic activities immediately.

The directive was issued through the National Universities Commission (NUC) in a letter signed by the Director, Finance and Accounts of the NUC, Sam Onazi, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Professor Abubakar Rasheed.

The letter was addressed to all vice-chancellors; Pro-Chancellors and chairmen of governing councils of federal universities.

“Ensure that ASUU members immediately resume/commence lectures; Restore the daily activities and routines of the various University campuses,” the letter partly reads.

Recall that the National Industrial Court of Nigeria last Wednesday ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off its ongoing nationwide strike.

ASUU had been on strike since February 14 to press home the demand for improved funding for universities, a review of salaries for lecturers, among other issues.

Several meetings and deliberations between ASUU and the Federal Government have not yielded any positive result.

Consequently, the Federal Government went to court to challenge the strike.

The government through its counsel, James Igwe, prayed the court for an interlocutory injunction restraining ASUU from taking further steps as regards the strike, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

ASUU had commenced its ongoing strike on February 14, 2022, after the Federal Government refused to meet some of its demands including, the release of revitalisation funds for universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, release of earned allowances for university lecturers, and deployment of the UTAS payment platform for the payment of salaries and allowances of university lecturers among other demands.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Airforce commences investigation on alleged Aircraft firing Civilian settlements.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following intelligence on Boko Haram/ISWAP movements along the Kamadougou Yobe River line, an aircraft from the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai was detailed to respond to the suspected terrorists activities in the area along the Nigeria/Niger border yesterday, (15 September 2021) The Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore ,Edward […]
News

SWAGA’23 Widens the net as it inaugurates In Delta State.

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  The foremost group campaigning for the actualization of the Presidential ambition for Asiwaju Tinubu; South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA’23) is this week heading to Delta State for the official inauguration of DESBAT’23; Delta State Stakeholders for Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2023 ; one of which its affiliates in the South-South region of Nigeria. […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria edges closer to securing $3bn World Bank facility

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria is close to securing a total of $3 billion as loan from the World Bank, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has said. The Minister, who disclosed this during a Citi Bank Investor update call with the Nigerian government yesterday, stated that negotiations with the World Bank “is on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica