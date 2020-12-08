Business Top Stories

JUST IN: FG reduces price of petrol to N162.44 per litre

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Government has reduced the pump price of premium motor spirit otherwise know as petrol from N168 per litre to N162.44 per litre effective from December 14, 2020.
Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige told reporters at the end of a meeting with labour leaders which began at 9pm on Monday and ended at 1:30am on Tuesday.
The product presently sells at N168, following the decision of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, a subsidiary of the Federal Government – owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to increase the ex-depot price of petrol from N147.67 per litre to N155.17 per litre in November.
The ex-depot price is the price at which the product is sold by the PPMC to marketers at the depots.
The minister said a technical committee has been set up by the larger house to ensure price stability in the industry.
Ngige stated that the committee, which will report back to the lager house on the 25 of January next year, will be appraising the market forces and every other thing that will make for stability in the industry.

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

774,000 job slots: Keyamo adamant, Ngige apologises to N’Assembly

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Minister: I won’t surrender programme Senate: NDE’ll implement recruitment The Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Mr. Festus Keyamo, yesterday, vowed that he would never allow the National Assembly to hijack the Federal Government’s Special Public Works Programme for 774,000 jobs recruitment. This was as the Labour Minister, Senator Chris Ngige, apologised to […]
Business

VW Assemby: Ghana bans used-cars imports to boost patronage

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Volkswagen AG has started assembling cars in Ghana following a partial government ban on imports of used cars that is part of policy measures to turn the country into an automotive hub for West Africa’s 380 million people.   The German carmaker will initially assemble vehicles through a local partner, Universal Motors Ltd., Thomas Schaefer, […]
News Top Stories

Akeredolu to Oke: Asking me to step down is laughable

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

•As Ajayi tells gov he has 21 days to hand over to him     T he Ondo State government has described as ludicrous recent claims by one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirants, Chief Olusola Oke (SAN), that he made overtures to Governor Rotimi Akerodolu to step down for him ahead of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: