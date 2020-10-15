Top Stories

JUST IN: FG reopens NYSC camps Nov 10

The Federal Government has announced the re-opening of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps across the country.
The announcement was made on Thursday by the Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare.
“The Resumption of the NYSC Orientation Camp for prospective Youth Corpers has been approved and opens on November 10th, 2020. Full COVID-19 Protocols will be enforced,” Dare posted on his official Twitter handle.
The Federal Government had ordered the closure of the NYSC orientation camps nationwide over coronavirus fears on March 18.

