JUST IN: FG succumbs to NLC, TUC, retains fuel subsidy

The Federal Government has formally backtracked on its earlier plans to remove subsidy on petroleum products by June 2022.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning,  Hajia  Zainab  Ahmad disclosed this Monday at a meeting held between representatives of the Federal Government and the leadership of the Senate at the  National Assembly

Ahmad said  the resolve to halt the removal of subsidy on premiun motor spirit (PMS) or petrol,  followed government’s reappraisal of the policy and a discovery that it would not be appropriate at a time many Nigerians were already facing  serious hardship owing to the down turn of the economy.

The meeting had in attendance, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engr Mele Kyari amongst others.

Details later…

 

