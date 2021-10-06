Top Stories

JUST IN: FG threatens to declare state of emergency in Anambra

The Federal Government has threatened to declare a state of emergency in Anambra to ensure that the November 6 governorship election in the state takes place.

Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, made the disclosure on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister said the government is determined to ensure a hitch-free election in the state.

“When our national security is attacked, and the sanctity of our constitutionally guaranteed democracy is threatened, no possibility is ruled out,” he said.

INEC had expressed fears over worsening security challenges in the state.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, at a forum on ‘Inclusive Election in Anambra and Beyond’, organised by INEC Press Corp in Abuja noted that a constitutional crisis might ensue in the state if the commission is unable to conduct elections on account of insecurity.

Recall that the 302 Artillery Regiment General Support of the Nigerian Army has launched ‘Exercise Golden Dawn’, to provide security in the state as the state witnessed high-profile assassination, kidnaps, and mayhem.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Government has accused the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) of indicting President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government for insecurity in the state.

