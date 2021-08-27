JUST IN: FG to implement ‘No Work No Pay’ policy on resident doctors

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The crisis in the health sector may soon take another dimension, as the Federal Government has invoked the “No Work No Pay” policy on the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), effective from Monday, August 2 – the day the doctors began their strike.

A memo from the Department of Hospital Services on behalf of the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, which was sighted by newsmen early Friday morning, directed Chief Medical Officers (CMDs) and Managing Directors (MDs) of all federal tertiary hospitals nationwide to implement the policy effective from the said date. It also stressed that the directive extends to any other health worker outside NARD participating in the ongoing strike, including subsequent participants.

The memo dated August 26 and signed by the Director Department of Hospital Services, Dr. Adebimoe Adebiyi, said the directive which was an offshoot from a letter earlier received from the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, was in line with provisions of the 2004 Trade Dispute Act, CAP. T8

The memo reads: “The Ministry is in receipt of a letter from the Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of labour and Employment (FMoL&E), informing the Ministry of the laws governing the ongoing strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), and the need to immediately apply the provisions of Section 43(i)(a) of the trade Dispute Act on ‘Special provision with respect to payment of wages during strikes and lock outs’ known in labour parlance as ‘No-Work No-Pay’ wtth effect from Monday 2 August when the Strike was commenced by NARD members.

“Consequent on the above, I am directed to Inform you to commence the implementation of ‘No-Work. No Pay’ policy on striking Doctors with effect from Monday 2nd August 2021, including other health workers that may embark on strike subsequently.

“This directive is in line with the provisions of of Section 43(I)(a) of the Trade Dispute Act which inter alia states “… where any worker takes part in a strike, he shall not be entitled to any wages or remuneration for the period of the strike and any such period shall not account for the purpose of reckoning the period of continuous employment and all right dependent on continuity of employment shall be prejudicially affected accordingly. . .’

“You are to compute the financial implication of the ‘No-Work, No Pay’ from the salaries of ’ the Resident Doctors and any other Health worker that participated in strike using the attached Template and forward same to the IPPIS office through the FMoH for implementation w e.f. from 2nd August. 2021.”

