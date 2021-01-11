JUST IN: FG to review school resumption date

The Federal Government has said it would review the January 18, 2021 date earlier fixed for resumption of schools for the 2020/2021 second term across Nigeria.

The Federal Government said this on Monday through the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Adamu, who spoke after the Chairman of the PTF on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, had painted a gloomy picture of the COVID-19 situation in Nigeria, said: “On the January 18 resumption date, we are reviewing it.

“We are going to review it.

“At the PTF meeting today, we considered it.

“And tomorrow, the ministry is going to take it up.”

Mustapha, also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said reports coming in from all over the world show that the COVID-19 pandemic is still wreaking huge havoc on humanity, economies and systems.

He said as at January 10, the reports point in the following direction:

*On 8th January, 2021: 833,496 cases were recorded. This represented the highest ever since the pandemic stated;

*The three days preceding the 8th, each recorded over 700,000 cases;

*Global cases have now reached 90,676,320 mark;

*Global fatality count is fast approaching the 2 million mark;

*The global CFR has declined from 2.2 to 2.1%;

*The CFR for Africa has also declined from 2.3 to 2.2%; and

*The WHO African region crossed 2million case mark on Wednesday, 6th January, 2020.

Mustapha added: “​In Nigeria, we have crossed the 100,000 cases mark and now rank second in the number of new cases, the 4th in cumulative cases in Africa and 5th in cumulative deaths. Last week, Nigeria recorded over 9,000 cases. “Realistically, if we estimate the numbers missed, we would be in a much higher region. There is no state in Nigeria that is immune to this pandemic even if reports are not coming out of such States. The Hon. Minister of State for Health and the DG NCDC will expand on the statistics during this briefing.”

