JUST IN: Fighting reaches Kyiv streets as Russia attacks

Russian assaults on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv have been met with fierce resistance, as the Ukrainian military says it has fought off several attacks.

The military said in a Facebook post early on Saturday that an army unit managed to repel Russian forces near its base on a major city street, reports the BBC.

In a new video, President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “We won’t lay down our arms. We will defend our state.”

The city government confirmed ongoing fighting and urged people to stay home.

According to a report by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, city officials put out a statement asking people to stay in shelters and to stay away from windows if they were at home.

But Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Oleksiy Danilov told Ukrainian news site Lb.ua that the army was “in control” of the situation.

“We are stopping the horde using all means available. The army servicemen and citizens are in control of Kyiv,” said Danilov.

In his self-shot video, Zelensky could be seen walking around Kyiv’s government district in an apparent effort to combat rumours he had called on the army to surrender to Russian troops.

“There’s a lot of fake information online that I’m calling on our army to lay down arms, and that there’s evacuation,” he said against a backdrop of Kyiv’s Gorodetsky House.

“I’m here. We won’t lay down our arms. We will defend our state.”

Earlier on Saturday, Ukraine’s air force command also reported heavy fighting near the Vasylkiv air base, southwest of Kyiv, adding that it was under attack by Russian paratroopers.

Separately it claimed one of its fighters had shot down a Russian transport plane. The BBC was unable to verify this.

‘We must persevere’

President Zelensky had earlier warned that Russia would try to “storm” Kyiv on Friday night.

“This night the enemy will be using all available means to break our resistance. This night they will launch an assault,” said Zelensky.

“This night we must persevere. The fate of Ukraine is being decided right now… Our main goal is to finish this bloodbath.”

While Zelensky acknowledged Russian forces had inflicted casualties, he maintained “the enemy has sustained very serious casualties”, too. The BBC cannot verify this claim.

On Friday, a spokesperson for Zelensky said the country was prepared to hold ceasefire and peace talks with Russia immediately and were discussing a place and time to hold talks.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the Russian president and his top diplomat were “responsible for the deaths of innocent people in Ukraine, and for trampling on the international system”.

“We, as Europeans, do not accept that,” she said, after a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels.

As Russian troops close in on Kyiv, Ukraine has been pleading with the West for faster and tougher sanctions to punish Moscow for its attack.

Zelensky urged Europe to impose harder sanctions on Moscow.

He wants leaders to cut off Russia from Swift – the system used for global business transactions.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also urged the West to block Russia from the payments system to “inflict maximum pain on President Putin and his regime”.

But the EU has so far opted not to cut off Russia from Swift – reportedly due to objections from some member states, including Germany and Italy.

However, Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said later on Friday that it would not veto proposals to ban Russia.

The EU’s latest round of sanctions also targets Russian elites and make it harder for its diplomats to travel.

Russia has responded with tit-for-tat measures against Western sanctions, banning British flights to and over its territory in retaliation to a UK ban on the Russian airline Aeroflot.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...