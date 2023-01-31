JUST IN: Finally, Emefiele appears before Reps over naira redesign policy

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is currently before the house of representatives ad hoc committee on the currency redesign and naira swap policy.

The CBN governor had ignored previous invitations from the lawmakers prompting the house to threaten a warrant of arrest against him.

On Thursday, Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House, said he will issue a warrant to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to compel the attendance of the CBN to respond to the summon of the house on Tuesday (today).

Emefiele is currently before the lawmakers in the company of top officials of the CBN, including Kingsley Obiora, Deputy Governor, Economic Policy Directorate.

