Top Stories

JUST IN: Finally, Emefiele appears before Reps over naira redesign policy

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is currently before the house of representatives ad hoc committee on the currency redesign and naira swap policy.
The CBN governor had ignored previous invitations from the lawmakers prompting the house to threaten a warrant of arrest against him.
On Thursday, Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House, said he will issue a warrant to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to compel the attendance of the CBN to respond to the summon of the house on Tuesday (today).
Emefiele is currently before the lawmakers in the company of top officials of the CBN, including Kingsley Obiora, Deputy Governor, Economic Policy Directorate.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Top Stories

Possible attack: UK to raise terror threat level to ‘severe’

Posted on Author Reporter

  The UK’s terror threat level will be raised from “substantial” to “severe”, meaning an attack is now judged to be “highly likely”, Sky News understands. The move follows Monday night’s attack in Austrian capital Vienna, in which four people were killed. Last week, three people died after a knife attack in Nice, France, while teacher Samuel Paty was […]
Business Top Stories

Inflation sustains upsurge, hits 13.71%

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), otherwise known as inflation, increased higher by 0.49 per cent to peak at 13.71 per cent for the month of September from 13.22 per cent in August. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which released the figure yesterday in its monthly report, increases were recorded in all divisions […]
News Top Stories

Power: Nigeria lost about 1,100MW to grid collapse

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The Federal Government has said that acts of vandalism on critical power infrastructure were responsible for the recent collapse of the national electricity grid and loss of about 1,100MW generation capacity.   It said that the breaches resulted in simultaneous disruptions in gas supply to the Okpai, Calabar and the Afam VI power plants while […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica