JUST IN-Financial Breaches: Man City face Premier League expulsion

Manchester City could be expelled from the Premier League after they were charged with more than 100 alleged breaches of financial rules.

Another possible punishment is a points deduction for the reigning champions – although the situation is unprecedented.

The investigation into the club’s dealings has lasted for four years.

And now the Premier League have published their findings – and it does not make good reading for the Etihad club.

The charges relate to breaching regulations over nine seasons, with the investigation starting way back in December 2018.

That was prompted following the publishing of leaked documents by German website Der Spiegel.

*Courtesy: thesun.co.uk

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...