Finland should submit an application to join the Nato military alliance, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement on Thursday.

“Finland must apply for Nato membership without delay,” Niinisto and Marin said in a joint statement.

This is a major policy shift triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reports the BBC.

Finland, which shares a 1,300 km (810 mile) border and a difficult past with Russia, has previously remained outside the alliance.

