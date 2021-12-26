Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Fire engulfs popular Abuja shopping mall, Next Cash & Carry

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A popular shopping mall known as Next Cash & Carry, located in the Jahi area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Nigeria was on Sunday engulfed by fire.

At the time of filing this report, the blaze was still raging while efforts to put it under control were ongoing.

More details later…

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

S’South youth groups issue three-day ultimatum for FG to share gold derivatives

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe,

The Young Democratic Movement and South South Youth Assembly have issued a three-day ultimatum for the Federal Government to present details of both past and present gold or other mineral sales. The youth groups have also called for proceeds of all minerals extracted in any part of the country to be shared among all the […]
Metro & Crime

Nine killed in Ebonyi cult war

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

At least nine people have lost their lives in the war between two rival cult groups in Ebonyi State.   The state Commissioner for Internal and Conflict Resolution, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, disclosed this in Abakaliki, while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s enlarge security council meeting in the state.   Emegha disclosed […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS protest: LNSA sanctions officers who assaulted Uber driver

Posted on Author Reporter

  …Apologises to victim Taiwo Jimoh The Management of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA) has sanctioned all the officers involved in the despicable treatment of Mr. Adedotun Clement, an Uber driver, during last Wednesday’s #EndSARS anniversary protest at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos. It would be recalled that the LNSA official sprayed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica