JUST IN: Fire engulfs popular Abuja shopping mall, Next Cash & Carry

A popular shopping mall known as Next Cash & Carry, located in the Jahi area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Nigeria was on Sunday engulfed by fire.

At the time of filing this report, the blaze was still raging while efforts to put it under control were ongoing.

More details later…

