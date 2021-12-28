JUST IN: Fire Guts Enugu State Broadcasting Service HQ

The headquarters of the Enugu State Broadcasting Service has been razed by fire.

The cause of the fire, which started shortly after the station opened around 5.30am on Tuesday, and the extent of damage could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Only recently, over 20 shops were also razed at the Ogige Main Market, Nsukka town in the state.

The fire incident, which occurred around in the noon, had led to the destruction of goods and property worth millions of naira in the Phone Villa section of the market.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...