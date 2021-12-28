Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Fire Guts Enugu State Broadcasting Service HQ

Posted on Author Reporter

 

The headquarters of the Enugu State Broadcasting Service has been razed by fire.

The cause of the fire, which started shortly after the station opened around 5.30am on Tuesday, and the extent of damage could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Only recently, over 20 shops were also razed at the Ogige Main Market, Nsukka town in the state.

The fire incident, which occurred around in the noon, had led to the destruction of goods and property worth millions of naira in the Phone Villa section of the market.

 

Reporter

Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill pastor’s wife in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Unidentified gunmen on Sunday killed the 55-year-old wife of a pastor with The Lord’s Chosen Church in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.   The deceased, identified as Mrs. Eunice Omaye Odoba, a mother of three, was reportedly found dead in her house with deep cuts on her chest.   Younger brother of the deceased, Adoba […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Suspected vandal electrocuted while trying to steal cables

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

A yet-to-be identified man has been electrocuted in Ogun State while allegedly trying to steal electric cables.   The lifeless body of the suspect was discovered on an electricity pole in Kobape area of the state. Residents of the area on Sunday woke up to find something strange in between the electric wire poles.   […]
Metro & Crime

Be alert, IPOB plans to attack Lagos – CP

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Govt considers total ban on Okada   Police hierarchy yesterday raided the alarm over plans by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to attack Lagos.   The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, raised the alarm at a security stakeholders’ meeting held at the state Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja. Odumosu, however, said the state police command […]

