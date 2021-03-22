Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Fire guts Katsina Central Market

Posted on

 

Early morning fire destroys goods worth millions of naira at Katsina Central Market.
The cause of the fire is yet to be identified and information about casualties.

Reporter

