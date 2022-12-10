Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Fire guts Onitsha market, destroys shops

Some shops at the Ogbo Osisi Timber Market Bridgehead, Onitsha in Anambra State have been gutted by fire.

No one has been able to ascertain the cause of the fire but it was gathered that it started late in the evening on Saturday.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Anambra State fire chief, Martin Agbili, said the men of the state fire service have been deployed in the fire scene.

“I have deployed our firefighters to the fire scene. They are there fighting the fire,” Agbili said.

More details later…

 

Reporter

