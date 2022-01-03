JUST IN: Fire guts over 250 shops in Anambra market

Echezona Okafor, Nnewi

No fewer than 250 shops have been destroyed by fire at Obi Isiedo foodstuff market, Okpuno-Egbu, Umudim, in Nnewi, Anambra State.

It was learnt that the shops were gutted on Sunday night.

Eyewitnesses said the fire started around 10pm on Sunday in one shop and later spread to many others.

A source said: “The owners of the shops had left their goods and some cash with which to continue business after the Christmas and New Year festivities.

“Over seven water tankers were mobilized including other individual efforts to the scene which could not stop the fire.”

A resident near the market whose house was touched, Chief Amaobi Nnoruka, said no one could explain what caused the fire.

He added: “As you can see, my house is near the market. I came back from some functions and was taking my rest when around 9.30 pm we heard a cry that the market was on fire.

“People started running helter skelter looking for help and water tanker suppliers were contacted who mobilized up to 10 tanks of water to quench the fire to no avail.

“Fire fighters came but the fire had already spread. Goods worth billions of naira were destroyed. My two-storey building under construction was almost consumed but I was able to save the building,” he said.

