Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Fire guts over 250 shops in Anambra market

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Echezona Okafor, Nnewi

No fewer than 250 shops have been destroyed by fire at Obi Isiedo foodstuff market, Okpuno-Egbu, Umudim, in Nnewi, Anambra State.

It was learnt that the shops were gutted on Sunday night.

Eyewitnesses said the fire started around 10pm on Sunday in one shop and later spread to many others.

A source said: “The owners of the shops had left their goods and some cash with which to continue business after the Christmas and New Year festivities.

“Over seven water tankers were mobilized including other individual efforts to the scene which could not stop the fire.”

A resident near the market whose house was touched, Chief Amaobi Nnoruka, said no one could explain what caused the fire.

He added: “As you can see, my house is near the market. I came back from some functions and was taking my rest when around 9.30 pm we heard a cry that the market was on fire.

“People started running helter skelter looking for help and water tanker suppliers were contacted who mobilized up to 10 tanks of water to quench the fire to no avail.

“Fire fighters came but the fire had already spread. Goods worth billions of naira were destroyed. My two-storey building under construction was almost consumed but I was able to save the building,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Save my life, land from Benin chief, ex-NUJ Chair cries

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin

Community Development Associations (CDAs) in Edo State communities and villages seem to have staged a deadly comeback against the backdrop of the position of the Oba of Benin and the state government banning their activities.   Several people have lost their plots of land and property to the avarice of    the CDA leadership in […]
Metro & Crime

Three killed, many injured as robbers invade New Benin Market in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta,

…as police parade 34 robbery, kidnappers, cultism suspects There was pandemonium Friday evening at the popular New Benin Market in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State when suspected armed robbers invaded the area and shot sporadically. The robbers had on arrival swooped on traders and market women and dispossessed them of their cash and […]
Metro & Crime

Katsina: Bandits kidnap village head, six housewives, nine others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Armed men have abducted the village head of Kaigar Malamai in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State, alongside 15 others. Sahara Reporters, which quoted the Katsina Post, reported that the gunmen, in their numbers, invaded the village about midnight on Monday and operated for several hours after which they left with the victims.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica