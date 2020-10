A petrol station has been engulfed in fire in Lagos.

The filling station along Ajayi Road, Ogba, Lagos, went up in flames in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Head, Public Affairs of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident, saying: “A petrol station along Ajayi Road is on fire.”

He added that recovery operation was ongoing.

As at the time of filing this report, the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

