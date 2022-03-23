Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Fire Guts Popular Apongbon Lagos Market, Apongbon Bridge

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

An early morning fire outbreak on Wednesday has razed some shops at the Apongbon Under Bridge Market in Lagos.

Although details of the fire and its cause are still sketchy, it was learnt that it started at in the morning.

As at the time of filing this report, the fire was still raging.

Some vehicles parked under the bridge were also gutted by the fire which has enveloped a large section of the bridge.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently battling a fire outbreak on and under the Apongbon Bridge on Lagos Island.

 

Reporter

