JUST-IN: Fire Guts Popular Balogun Market In Lagos

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

Popular Balogun Market on Lagos Island has been razed by fire, New Telegraph reports.

It was gathered that the fire which occurred on Tuesday morning affected a plaza in the market where ladies’ shoes are sold.

However, firefighters from two divisions of the Lagos Fire Service had been deployed to the scene to put out the fire.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire is yet unknown.

There have been many fire incidents in the market recently, with goods worth billions of naira lost in the process.

Details later…

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

