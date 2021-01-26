Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Fire guts popular market in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Several properties have been gutted in an early hours inferno on Tuesday, currently raging in Somolu Market area of Lagos State.
At press time, 7 am, emergency responders were yet to arrive at the scene.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as residents scampered to safety for dear lives.
According to a source, miscreants have seized the opportunity to loot some of the shops.
Residents have called on men of the Lagos State Police, the state Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) to come to their rescue.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

A’Ibom: 328 suspects held for robbery, murder, others

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

Police have arrested 328 suspects for cases of armed robbery, murder, cultism, rape and child trafficking in Akwa Ibom State. The state Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, disclosed this while parading the suspects at Ikot Akpan Abia Police Headquarters in Uyo. The commissioner said the suspected criminals were arrested in July and August this year.   […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC files charges against 2 lawyers for rigging NBA election

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dragged two lawyers to the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly rigging the 2018 national elections of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) which brought in the incumbent President, Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN). In the 14-count charge marked FHC/L/118c/2020, the anti-graft agency accused the two lawyers; Sarah […]
Metro & Crime

Two die as bus conveying pepper crashes into truck

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Two persons yesterday lost their lives when a commercial bus conveying pepper rammed into a truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.   The accident occurred near Christopher University while the bus was going to Lagos. A witness said the Mitsubishi Lancer bus with registration number AJW 465 A loaded with pepper rammed into a moving truck […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica