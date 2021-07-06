JUST IN: Fire guts Synagogue’s restaurant

Tai Anyanwu

The main restaurant of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) went up in flames at about 11.30 p.m. on Monday.

The incident occurred when members and guests, who participated in the Candlelight Service in honour of the demised founder of the SCOAN, Prophet T B Joshua, were just about to settle down for their night’s rest.

Our correspondent learnt that the fire started from the power control room of the restaurant, which is located on the first floor near Gate 5, two blocks away from the worship arena.

Despite efforts to get both the Lagos State and Federal Fire Services to come around, firemen did not show up for over one hour after the fire outbreak.

A team of firemen from Lagos State eventually arrived the scene one hour after the fire had been put out by church members who rose up to the task; and eventually brought the situation under control.

Like this: Like Loading...