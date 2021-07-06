Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Fire guts Synagogue’s restaurant

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tai Anyanwu

The main restaurant of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) went up in flames at about 11.30 p.m. on Monday.
The incident occurred when members and guests, who participated in the Candlelight Service in honour of the demised founder of the SCOAN, Prophet T B Joshua, were just about to settle down for their night’s rest.
Our correspondent learnt that the fire started from the power control room of the restaurant, which is located on the first floor near Gate 5, two blocks away from the worship arena.
Despite efforts to get both the Lagos State and Federal Fire Services to come around, firemen did not show up for over one hour after the fire outbreak.
A team of firemen from Lagos State eventually arrived the scene one hour after the fire had been put out by church members who rose up to the task; and eventually brought the situation under control.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: I thank God for saving me from herdsmen – Ortom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Benue Governor Samuel Ortom has thanked God for saving him from Saturday’s attack by suspected herdsmen. He spoke at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Signs and Wonders Mega Parish Makurdi on Sunday. Suspected herders on Saturday had attacked the convoy of Ortom, forcing him to trek more than one kilometre to safety. […]
Metro & Crime

No Policemen will be killed like chickens again in Edo – CP vows 

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta,Benin

The Edo State Police Command, Mr. Johnson Kokumo said Monday that the command will no longer fold it’s hands and watch hoodlums kill policemen on active duty like chickens. He appealed to operatives of the command to go back to their various duty posts and  ensure effective policing of the citizenry without bitterness after attacks […]
Metro & Crime

Mob sets 2 ablaze in Ibadan, as police deplore jungle justice

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Angry mob on Monday set ablaze two persons in the Molete and Oke-Ado areas of the Ibadan, the state capital, New Telegraph learnt. The incident was on Monday evening confirmed by the Oyo State Police Command where the state’s Police Public Relation Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said that the incidents occurred around 9.a.m while one of them was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica