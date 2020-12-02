JUST IN: Fire out break in Ifako Gbagada

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) is currently responding to a fire outbreak in the Ifako, Gbagada area of Lagos after a house caught fire from a power surge when electricity supply was restored.

There are no casualties but the flames spread very quickly to a number of vehicles and a generator within the premises.

Joint responders of Lagos State Fire and the agency are working to curtail the spread.

According to the Agency’s head, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, a full assessment will be carried out once the situation has been stabilized.

