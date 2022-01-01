Business News

JUST IN: Fire Outbreak at Port Harcourt Refinery

A fire outbreak has rocked the Port Harcourt refinery company (PHRC), a facility undergoing $1.5 billion rehabilitation.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), which confirmed the outbreak on the first day of the New Year in a statement, declared that the “minor fire at facility is already put out”

Here is the full statement signed by Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Garba Deen Muhammad.

PRESS STATEMENT

MINOR FIRE AT PORT HARCOURT REFINING COMPANY (PHRC) PUT OUT

This morning, 01/01/2022, a minor fire incidence occurred at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) .

The incident, which was contained in less than two hours was caused by a spark while a 33,000 litre truck was discharging naphtha into a tank at the PHRC.

The management of the refinery led by the Managing Director, who was at the scene supervising the operation, immediately mobilized the safety structure at the PHRC and with support from the Federal Fire Service, successfully brought the fire under control.

The management of the PHRC wishes to reassure Nigerians resident in the neighbourhood of the facility that they have no cause to worry about the incident; and to also affirm that the safety of life and of property is at the top of its priority list.

The incident affected only the discharging truck and the pump bay. No other property was damaged.

The management and staff of the PHRC hereby extends its profound appreciations to all those that contributed in bringing a speedy end to the incidence; while wishing all Nigerians a very happy and fulfilling New Year 2022.

Signed:
Garba Deen Muhammad,
Group General Manager,
Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC.

Abuja.
01. 01. 2022

 

