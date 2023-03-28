JUST IN: Fire Razes Shops In Lagos Market

A popular Lagos market on the island, Balogun Market reportedly caught fire.

A popular market on Lagos Island, Balogun Market, has been gutted by fire.

New Telegraph reported that the fire affected a plaza in the market where Ladies’ shoes are sold.

Firefighters from different divisions of Lagos Fire Service had been sent to the venue of the incident to put out the fire before it got out of control..

Many cases of fire incidents in the market which cause loose of goods worth of billions of naira.

Details soon…..

Like this: Like Loading...