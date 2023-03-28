Metro & Crime News Top Stories

JUST IN: Fire Razes Shops In Lagos Market

A  popular Lagos market on the island, Balogun Market reportedly caught fire.

New Telegraph reported that the fire affected a plaza in the market where Ladies’ shoes are sold.

Firefighters from different divisions of Lagos Fire Service had been sent to the venue of the incident to put out the fire before it got out of control..

Many cases of fire incidents in the market which cause loose of goods worth of billions of naira.

Details soon…..

2023 Elections Top Stories

Polls: No Senatorial Election In Enugu East, INEC Declares

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said there will be no senatorial election in Enugu East on Saturday due to the death of the Labour Party (LP) senatorial candidate, Chukwu Oyibo. INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu at a press conference in Abuja on Friday said the party has communicated to the commission the death […]
News

Econet Zimbabwe accused of money laundering

Agency report Zimbabwean police have accused the country’s largest telecom operator, Econet Wireless, of money laundering.   They have thus issued a warrant asking it to handover a list of its mobile money transactions and subscribers. In Friday’s search warrant, police specialist investigator Mkhululi Nyoni said he had “reasonable grounds to suspect that Econet Wireless […]
Metro & Crime

Three policemen killed, others injured in Ebonyi

Armed men have shot dead three policemen attached to Ebonyi State Command who were on duty on the Ogoja-Abakaliki Highway. In the Wednesday night attack, the gunmen also shot other policemen who were also on duty alongside the slain policemen. The assailants, who operated on motorcycles, tricycles and vehicles, disguised themselves as people holding a […]

