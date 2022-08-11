News

JUST IN: Fire torches office in House of Reps

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Philip Nyam, Abuja

 

Fire Thursday night gutted Room 227 in the new wing of the House of Representatives at the National Assembly in Abuja.

A statement by the Director of Information, National Assembly, Mr. Agada Rawlings Emmanuel confirmed the incident.

He said: “There was a fire incident this evening in one of the Janitors, located on the 2nd floor, Room 227 in the new-wing, of the House of Representatives, suspected to have resulted from an electrical fault which was noticed by one of the staff to the Clerk, House of Representatives, who promptly alerted the Federal Fire Service Unit stationed in the National Assembly Complex.

“Accordingly, the fire has been put out with assistance of staff on duty that immediately broke into the affected office and effectively deployed stationed fire extinguishers on the floor before the arrival of the fire service officer.

“Consequently, the combined prompt efforts, curtained the fire to the affected office only and power supply to the wing put off to enable a full assessment and investigations into the incident.

“It is expected that, after due assessment by the fire service and the Estate and works directorates, Normalcy in the New-Wings, housing all principal officers of the House of Representatives and honourable members office’s, will be restored immediately.

“Management wishes to commend the prompt response/actions by the first responders particularly, National Assembly staff and the Fire Service Unit in helping to curtain the fire outbreak.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

INEC releases final list of candidates for Anambra guber election

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State. In a statement on Thursday, Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said the commission met and deliberated on a wide range of issues including preparations for the […]
News Top Stories

AMCON to publish debtors’ list in January

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has concluded arrangements to publish the full list of individuals, institutions as well as their directors on its Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) portfolio in national newspapers, New Telegraph learnt yesterday.   Last week, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Uba Sani, directed AMCON […]
News Top Stories

Forex squeeze hits manufacturing sector

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

MAN: Funds available to only 40% operators   Nigerian manufacturers under the umbrella of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have raised the alarm over severe scarcity of foreign exchange (forex).   Following the trend, it was gathered that they now operate at half capacity. President of MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, told New Telegraph in Lagos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica