JUST IN: Fire torches office in House of Reps

Philip Nyam, Abuja

Fire Thursday night gutted Room 227 in the new wing of the House of Representatives at the National Assembly in Abuja.

A statement by the Director of Information, National Assembly, Mr. Agada Rawlings Emmanuel confirmed the incident.

He said: “There was a fire incident this evening in one of the Janitors, located on the 2nd floor, Room 227 in the new-wing, of the House of Representatives, suspected to have resulted from an electrical fault which was noticed by one of the staff to the Clerk, House of Representatives, who promptly alerted the Federal Fire Service Unit stationed in the National Assembly Complex.

“Accordingly, the fire has been put out with assistance of staff on duty that immediately broke into the affected office and effectively deployed stationed fire extinguishers on the floor before the arrival of the fire service officer.

“Consequently, the combined prompt efforts, curtained the fire to the affected office only and power supply to the wing put off to enable a full assessment and investigations into the incident.

“It is expected that, after due assessment by the fire service and the Estate and works directorates, Normalcy in the New-Wings, housing all principal officers of the House of Representatives and honourable members office’s, will be restored immediately.

“Management wishes to commend the prompt response/actions by the first responders particularly, National Assembly staff and the Fire Service Unit in helping to curtain the fire outbreak.”

