Lenders to pay N10m for each code Effective from January 1, 2021, commercial banks, insurance firms and other organisations using shortcodes in the country are to pay for the numbers, New Telegraph has learnt. The codes, which were, hitherto, being issued for free by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) now attract N10 million fee for […]

Coronation Merchant Bank emerged the first and only internationally rated merchant bank in Nigeria as shown by the recently released Rating Report by Fitch, a global rating agency. In a statement, the lender said that Fitch assigned it a Long Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘B-’ with a Negative Outlook, a Viability Rating (VR) […]

OVH Energy Marketing, a licensee of the Oando retail brand, said that it had wrapped up the first phase of its support for the Federal Government’s efforts at combating COVID-19 in Nigeria in which over N250 million was expended. The company, which said this in a statement, noted that the intervention included various donations […]

The Board of First Bank at its meeting on Wednesday, approved the appointment of Mr Gbenga Shobo, currently Deputy Managing Director, as Managing Director designate of the bank. This decision is subject to all regulatory approvals. Shobo succeeds Sola Adeduntan, who will be leaving the bank in accordance with the bank’s term limit for its Chief Executives, after successfully leading the bank since January 2016. These decisions take effect from today (Wednesday, April 28). More details later…

