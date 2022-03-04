JUST IN: First batch of Nigerians arrive Abuja from Ukraine

The first batch of Ukraine based Nigerians have arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They arrived in the country on Friday morning.

According to a report, the Federal Government will give $100 each to the Ukraine returnees upon their arrival.

More details later…

