News

JUST IN: First batch of Nigerians arrive Abuja from Ukraine

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The first batch of Ukraine based Nigerians have arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They arrived in the country on Friday morning.

According to a report, the Federal Government will give $100 each to the Ukraine returnees upon their arrival.

More details later…

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles

Olubadan designate
News

Balogun is next in line to become Olubadan–Ladoja

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, the Osi Olubadan of Ibadan, has broken his silence over the controversy surrounding who replaces Oba Saliu Adetunji as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland. Rcall that with the exemption of Ladoja, Balogun and others have been elevated to Obaship status by the administration of late former governor […]
News Top Stories

5 die, 13 injured, 25 vehicles burnt in Lagos tanker explosion

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Govt begins probe into cause Tragedy struck at the popular Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way, early yesterday morning, as a gas tanker exploded, killing five persons with about 13 persons severely injured. This is even as Sheraton Lagos Hotel, which is one of the properties located within the vicinity of the inferno, has assured the safety of […]
News

UN, Petroleum ministry, others advocate use of LPG

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, National Center for Women Development and the Zigma Gas limited have sensitized Nigerian women on the importance of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), benefits and the inherent business opportunities.   This was as the United Nations raised concerns that though oil, gas and energy remained the key contributor to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica