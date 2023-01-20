JUST IN: First class monarch kidnapped in Plateau

Musa Pam, Jos

A first class traditional ruler in Plateau State, His Royal Highness Dr. Isaac Azi Wakili has been kidnapped by gunmen.

Wakili, who is the traditional ruler of the Izere, was said to been abducted on Friday morning from his palace in Angware, Jos East Local Government of the state

A source, who broke the news, told New Telegraph the kidnappers had also injured two security officers attached to the traditional ruler before taking him away.

The Council Chairman of Jos East Local Government, Hon. Ezekiel Izang, who confirmed the kidnap, said the kidnappers took him away around 3 am.

New Telegraph notes that the abduction of the traditional ruler is coming barely a week after the Divisional Police Officer of Pankshin Local Government of the state was abducted and later rescued by hunters.

The Plateau State Police Command is yet to confirm the abduction of the traditional ruler.

