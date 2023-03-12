News

JUST-IN: First Nigerian Female Senator, Franca Afegbua Is Dead

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The first Nigerian female Senator, Sen. Franca Afegbua is dead, New Telegraph reports.

Confirming the news, the family of Afegbua in a statement issued and made available to newsmen in Edo State on Sunday evening announced the demise of the senator.

The statement reads, “The Afegbua family of Edo State has confirmed the demise of the first woman senator in Nigeria, Senator Franca Afegbua, whose sad event occurred this morning, Sunday, March 12, 2023.

“She combined beauty and brain during her service to Nigeria. Funeral details will be announced by the family soon,” the family said.

Before her death, Afegbua who died at the agree of 79 years was a native of Okpella, a town in Etsako-east LGA of old Bendel state, now split into Edo and Delta states.

She was elected the senator representing Bendel-north in October 1983 under the National Party of Nigeria in Nigeria’s second republic.

Her political journey was, however, cut short as the military coup of December 1983 toppled the civilian government less than three months after she assumed office.

Funeral details will be announced by the family soon.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Tinubu taunts Atiku, says Wike’s revelations upset presidential ambition

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Presidential Campaign Council of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress has said that the presidential ambition of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has been deflected with the Friday revelation of the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike. Wike had in that press briefing yesterday accused […]
News

Cleric donates block of 6 classrooms to A’Ibom govt

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The General Overseer of the Full Life Christian Centre, Rev. Ntia I. Ntia, yesterday handed over a block of six classrooms at Offot Ukwa Secondary School in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State to the state government to mark his 50th birthday. The Senior Pastor, while dedicating the classrooms to God Almighty also prayed that the “legacy […]
News

FG releases $15m COVID-19 Intervention Funds to FCTA

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), yesterday disclosed that it has received the sum of $15million out of the World Bank’s $750million, given to Nigerian government as COVID-19 Intervention fund. This disclosure was made by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, when he inaugurated a steering committee to pilot the FCT COVID-19 Action Recovery and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica