JUST-IN: First Nigerian Female Senator, Franca Afegbua Is Dead

The first Nigerian female Senator, Sen. Franca Afegbua is dead, New Telegraph reports.

Confirming the news, the family of Afegbua in a statement issued and made available to newsmen in Edo State on Sunday evening announced the demise of the senator.

The statement reads, “The Afegbua family of Edo State has confirmed the demise of the first woman senator in Nigeria, Senator Franca Afegbua, whose sad event occurred this morning, Sunday, March 12, 2023.

“She combined beauty and brain during her service to Nigeria. Funeral details will be announced by the family soon,” the family said.

Before her death, Afegbua who died at the agree of 79 years was a native of Okpella, a town in Etsako-east LGA of old Bendel state, now split into Edo and Delta states.

She was elected the senator representing Bendel-north in October 1983 under the National Party of Nigeria in Nigeria’s second republic.

Her political journey was, however, cut short as the military coup of December 1983 toppled the civilian government less than three months after she assumed office.

