Top Stories

JUST IN: First person receives Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A 90-year-old woman has become the first person to be given a Covid jab as part of the mass vaccination programme being rolled out across the UK.
Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, said it was the “best early birthday present”.
She was given the injection at 06:31 GMT – the first of 800,000 doses of the Pfizer BionTech vaccine that will be given in the coming weeks, reports the BBC.
Up to 4 million more are expected by the end of the month.
Hubs in the UK will vaccinate over-80s and some health and care staff – the programme aims to protect the most vulnerable and return life to normal.
Matron May Parsons administered Ms Keenan’s vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry.
Ms Keenan said: “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19, it’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the new year after being on my own for most of the year.”

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

I WASN’T ‘HAPPY’ CONGRATULATING OBASEKI –BUHARI

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Johnchuks Onuanyim

Going back to APC will dent my integrity –Edo gov President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed he was not happy to congratulate Governor Godwin Obaseki over his recent governorship election victory in Edo State because he defeated his party’s candidate, just as the newly re-elected governor vowed never to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC). […]
News Top Stories

Southern leaders fault Presidency on restructuring

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) has faulted the response of the Presidency to the call for the restructuring of the country. The Forum stated that it is sad that the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is talking down on Nigerians in very intemperate language.   SMBLF disclosed this yesterday in a statement signed by Yinka […]
News Top Stories

Saraki to politicians: Let’s shelve our ambitions for now

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

…laments insecurity, economic crisis, others Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has advised Nigerian politicians, irrespective of political parties, to shelve their individual ambitions for now and focus on how the nation could tackle the spate of insecurity, economic crisis, disunity and internal as well as external aggression facing it. The former governor, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: