JUST IN: Fishermen search for survivors as plane crashes into lake

A Tanzanian passenger plane has crash-landed into Lake Victoria next to the north-western town of Bukoba.

More than 20 of the 49 passengers have been rescued, according to local media reports, but these figures has not been officially confirmed.

Rescue workers and local fishermen are on the scene searching for survivors from the crash which happened on Sunday morning.

Photos show the plane almost completely submerged with only the brown and green tail fin above the water, surrounded by rescue workers and fishing boats.

One end of the runway at Bukoba airport lies right next to the shore of Lake Victoria, Africa’s largest lake.

The Precision Air flight was going from Tanzania’s biggest city, Das es Salaam, to Bukoba via Mwanza when it reportedly encountered a storm and heavy rains.

Precision Air is Tanzania’s largest privately owned airline.

