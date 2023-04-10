JUST IN: Five dead, six injured in another US shooting

Metro & Crime

Five dead, six injured in another US shooting

Police in Louisville, Kentucky, have confirmed that at least five people have been killed in a shooting in the city.

An additional six people have been injured and taken to local hospitals, including a police officer, reports the BBC.

Members of the public have been asked to stay away from a part of East Main.

Video from the area appears to show heavily armed police cordoning off a commercial property in the area.

In a brief news conference, Louisville Police said that officers responding to the report encountered active gunfire.

The shooter is dead. It is unclear what led to his death.

News footage from the scene shows a heavy police presence, with damaged glass and discarded medical equipment at one location.

FBI agents responded to the scene and are helping local police, the bureau said on Twitter.

On Twitter, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he was headed to the scene of the shooting.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” he added.

The city’s mayor, Craig Greenberg, also arrived in the area shortly after the shooting.

The incident happened in Louisville’s downtown area, close to the Louisville Slugger Field baseball stadium and several blocks from the Kentucky International Convention Centre and Muhammad Ali Centre.

“I was at the stoplight, and the first thing that I saw – there was a guy across the street at the intersection and he was lying down at the entrance to a hotel,” an eyewitness told local Fox affiliate WDRB.

