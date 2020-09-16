JUST IN: Five feared dead in Abia building collapse

About five persons have reportedly died after a building collapsed in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State.

Although information about the incident is still sketchy but it was learnt that one person, who was rescued from the rumble, is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Sources said that the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday after torrential rain on Tuesday.

it was gathered that the deceased and survivor were homeless residents that usually take refuge in the building still undergoing construction.

