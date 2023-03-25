Metro & Crime News

JUST-IN: Five Men Burnt To Death In Onitsha

Five men are reportedly said to have been burnt to death at Onitsha, Anambra State after attempting to dispose of a tricycle operator to his tricycle on Saturday.

The Anambra State Police Command could not confirm the incident as of the time if filing this report as a text message sent to the spokesperson of the command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga had not been replied to.

The state police commissioner, CP Echeng Echeng, had severally admonished residents of Anambra State against jungle justice.

Echeng had always insisted that reporting suspects to the police will help investigate and determine the culpability of a suspect, before charging him in court.

On the contrary, in Onitsha where jungle justice has remained prevalent, the people believe that reporting a criminal court in the act would only lead to giving them the opportunity to bribe their way out to freedom.

According to a source in Onitsha, who narrated the story and reported by New Telegraph, said the men tried to steal a tricycle from the owner in broad daylight when they ran out of luck and were caught.

The source also said that the incident took place at old Nkpor road, close to the headquarters of the People’s Club, in the commercial city of Onitsha.

“Mob who gathered after the men were rounded up, refused the advice of some people to call in the police.

“They first started by striping the men naked and beating them up, and eventually, some people brought old tyres and fuel, and they were set ablaze.

“It was a very bad sight today, and everyone watched and supervised, while the men burnt to death,” he said.

 

