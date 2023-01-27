News

JUST IN: Five shot dead at Jerusalem synagogue – Reports

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

At least five people are reported to have been shot dead at a synagogue in Jerusalem, with others injured
Israel’s ambulance service reported 10 victims in total, some of them seriously wounded, reports the BBC.
Israel’s police department said that the suspected attacker had been “neutralised”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Dilemma of Wike: Gov under pressure to work for APC, PDP, LP

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Sunday Telegraph has learnt, is under immense pressure to decide which of the three political parties – All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), he is to work with in the general elections billed for next year. Sources close to the parties confided in […]
News

New Telegraph 2020 Awards: Wigwe: Growing Access Bank into a financial powerhouse

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Mr. Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe (FCA) is the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc. Under his leadership, Wigwe has changed the fortunes of the Tier 1 lender. With him, Access Bank has evolved into a world-class financial institution. Born in Ibadan, Oyo State, in 1966, Herbert Wigwe found his calling quite […]
News

Ezeonwuka allays fears over Oye’s sacking as APGA chair

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

A member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, yesterday allayed fears over speculations about the removal of the National Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Oye, by the Supreme Court. He however said, even if such a rumour turned out to be true, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica