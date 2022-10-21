Sports

JUST IN: Flamingos reach India 2022 semis, beat USA

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Nigeria’s Flamingos have made through to their first ever FIFA U17 World Cup semis after seeing off the US in the quarter-finals via a penalty shootout which they won 4-3.

The tournament, which is taking place in India was delayed, for sometime due to inclement weather on Friday.

More details later

 

Reporter

Sports

COVID-19: Tokyo 2020 chief does not rule out cancelling Games

Posted on Author Reporter

  The head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee has not ruled out a cancellation of the Olympic Games. Toshiro Muto said he would keep an eye on infection numbers and hold “discussions” if necessary. More than 70 people associated with the Games have tested positive ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony, reports the BBC. His […]
Sports

French Open: Djokovic, Tsitsipas reach Roland Garros q’finals

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Top seed Novak Djokovic reached the French Open quarter-finals for a record-extending 11th successive year by easing through his biggest test yet in Russian 15th seed Karen Khachanov.   The 33-year-old Serb was pushed throughout by Khachanov, but had too much quality in a 6-4 6-3 6-3 win.   Djokovic will face Pablo Carreno Busta […]
Sports

NBA, ExxonMobil scale up grassroot basketball

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The National Basketball Association, NBA Africa in collaboration with ExxonMobil and PanAfricare have taken basketball to the grass-root level in Nigeria, as a way of promoting health, economic and academic skills among students via sports. Vice President, NBA Africa Gbemisola Abudu who spoke on Thursday at Power Forward 2022 Season Launch at Government Secondary School, […]

