JUST IN: Flamingos reach India 2022 semis, beat USA

Nigeria’s Flamingos have made through to their first ever FIFA U17 World Cup semis after seeing off the US in the quarter-finals via a penalty shootout which they won 4-3.

The tournament, which is taking place in India was delayed, for sometime due to inclement weather on Friday.

More details later

