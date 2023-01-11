Aviation

JUST IN: Flights across US affected after FAA experiences computer outage

Flights across the United States were affected Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it experienced a computer outage.
All flights in the U.S. were grounded following the incident, a source with knowledge of the situation told NBC News.
The FAA said in a notice on its website that its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system had “failed” Wednesday morning. A NOTAM is a notice containing information essential to workers involved in flight operations.
“Technicians are currently working to restore the system and there is no estimate for restoration of service at this time,” it said.
About 760 flights within, into and out of the U.S. were delayed as of around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to online flight tracker FlightAware. Around 90 flights were listed as cancelled.
“Operations across the National Airspace System are affected,” the FAA said in a statement to NBC News.
“The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now,” it said.
“We will provide frequent updates as we make progress,” it said.
*Courtesy: NBC News

 

