Aviation

JUST IN: Flights across US resume after technical glitch

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Domestic flights in the US are resuming after a technical glitch with flight control systems grounded them.

The system that alerts pilots to potential hazards is being restored, the Federal Aviation Administration says.

It says its continuing to look into the cause of the problem that led to the overnight outage, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters a little earlier, US President Joe Biden said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) doesn’t yet now what caused the issue but that he’ll be told when any new developments are made.

“They expect [that] in a couple of hours they’ll have a good sense of what caused it and we’ll respond at that time.”

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Aviation

US opens $500m fund for relatives of Boeing 737 MAX victims

Posted on Author Reporter

  A $500 million U.S. fund to compensate relatives of 346 people killed in two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes has opened, the claim administrators told Reuters on Tuesday. The fund, which opened on Monday, is part of a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department. Boeing Co (BA.N) in January agreed to pay $500 million to compensate […]
Aviation

NCAA lifts ban on Boeing 737MAX

Posted on Author Reporter

…gives approval for plane to operate in Nigeria’s airspace Wole Shadare More countries are giving approval to one of Boeing’s best selling aircraft, the 737 MAX as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced the lifting of the ban on the aircraft and has subsequently been certified to operate in Nigeria’s airspace. The airplane […]
Aviation

Respite as CBN releases $265m out of $464m airlines’ trapped funds

Posted on Author Wole Shadare and Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

In a move to check a brewing crisis in the country’s aviation sector, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Friday, released the sum of $265 million to airlines operating in the country, to settle outstanding ticket sales. A breakdown of the figure indicated that the sum of $230 million was released as a special […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica