JUST IN: Flights across US resume after technical glitch

Domestic flights in the US are resuming after a technical glitch with flight control systems grounded them.

The system that alerts pilots to potential hazards is being restored, the Federal Aviation Administration says.

It says its continuing to look into the cause of the problem that led to the overnight outage, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters a little earlier, US President Joe Biden said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) doesn’t yet now what caused the issue but that he’ll be told when any new developments are made.

“They expect [that] in a couple of hours they’ll have a good sense of what caused it and we’ll respond at that time.”

