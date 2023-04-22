Top Stories

JUST IN: Foreign nationals to be evacuated from Sudan – Army



 

Diplomats and nationals from the US, UK, France and China are to be evacuated from Sudan as fighting there continues, a statement from the Sudanese army says.

Army chief Fattah al-Burhan agreed to facilitate and secure their evacuation “in the coming hours”, it said.

He is locked in a bitter power struggle with the leader of a rival paramilitary faction, the Rapid Support Forces, reports the BBC.

Hundreds of people have been killed in a week of fighting across the country.

Previous plans to evacuate foreign nationals have not been implemented because of safety fears.

Saudi Arabia has also announced it is arranging the evacuation of Saudi citizens and nationals of “brotherly” countries from Sudan. The Sudanese army also said Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic mission had been evacuated.

 

