JUST-IN: Former Abacha’s Chief Of General Staff, Dipo Diya Dies

The former Chief of General Staff, Oladipo Diya, is dead.

Diya, who was the de facto second-in-command to the late military dictator, Sani Abacha, died at the age of 78.

A family source, Barrister Oyesinmilola confirmed the death of the late military leader in a statement issued on Sunday.

According to the statement, the former Chief of Defense Staff died in the early hours of Sunday, March 26.

“On behalf of the entire Diya family home and abroad; We announce the passing on to the Glory of our dear Husband, Father, Grandfather, brother, Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (Rtd) GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni.

“Our dear Daddy passed onto glory in the early hours of 26th March 2023.

“Please keep us in your prayers as we mourn his demise in this period. Further announcements will be made public in due course,” it reads.

He was Military Governor of Ogun State from January 1984 to August 1985.

