News

JUST-IN: Former Abacha’s Chief Of General Staff, Dipo Diya Dies

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The former Chief of General Staff, Oladipo Diya, is dead.

Diya, who was the de facto second-in-command to the late military dictator, Sani Abacha, died at the age of 78.

A family source, Barrister Oyesinmilola confirmed the death of the late military leader in a statement issued on Sunday.

According to the statement, the former Chief of Defense Staff died in the early hours of Sunday, March 26.

“On behalf of the entire Diya family home and abroad; We announce the passing on to the Glory of our dear Husband, Father, Grandfather, brother, Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (Rtd) GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni.

“Our dear Daddy passed onto glory in the early hours of 26th March 2023.

“Please keep us in your prayers as we mourn his demise in this period. Further announcements will be made public in due course,” it reads.

He was Military Governor of Ogun State from January 1984 to August 1985.

Details later….

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Abia: Judge, clerk, litigants, others escape as court building collapses

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

What would have been described as a disaster of grant consequences was on Tuesday averted at the High Court Four, Aba, Abia following the collapse of the roof of a court building a few minutes after a court session. New Telegraph learnt that the Judge in charge of the court, Justice Uche Okoroafor was yesterday […]
News

N’Zealand locks down largest city after fresh COVID-19 case  

Posted on Author Reporter

    New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that the country’s biggest city, Auckland, will be put into a seven-day lockdown from Sunday after a coronavirus community case of unknown origin was recorded. The rest of New Zealand will be put into Level 2 restrictions that limit public gatherings, among others, she […]

Matawelle)
News

Why we won’t dialogue with bandits’ again – Matawalle

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, has said he dumped his proposal for dialogue to end the activities of the bandits in his state because they (bandits) were never faithful to their agreements. Matawalle said this yesterday, during an interaction with State House Correspondents, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. […]

Leave a Reply