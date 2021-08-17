Top Stories

JUST IN: Former Deputy Senate President, Mantu, dies in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Musa Pam, Jos

Former Deputy Senate President during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration Sen. Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu has died.

Family source told New Telegraph in Jos, the Plateau State capital, that Sen. Mantu died on Tuesday morning in an Abuja Hospital after brief illness. He was 74.

The Deputy Senate President is believed to have been one of the heroes of the alleged thwarted third term bid of Obasnjo in 2006.

He also masterminded the declaration of the State of Emergency in Plateau State in 2004.

More details later…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Insecurity: We’ve two govts in Kaduna –CAN Chairman

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Following recent attacks, killings and kidnapping in Kaduna State, the state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Joseph Hayab, yesterday, declared that there were now two governments administering the state, the government of Governor Nasir El-Rufai and that of bandits.   Hayab, therefore, advised the state government to concentrate more energy in […]
News Top Stories

Eating more fruits, vegetables may lower type 2 diabetes risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Eating more fruits, vegetables and whole grain foods could lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, researchers in the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) have revealed. According to findings of two new studies, a healthier diet of whole grains, fruits and vegetables along with regular physical activity, no smoking and maintaining a […]
Top Stories

Insecurity: We have failed – Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has admitted that the government of the day has failed in its primary responsibility of protecting the lives and property of every Nigerian. He stated categorically that from the abundance of the failures has emerged a culture of self-help in matters of internal security […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica