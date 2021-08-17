JUST IN: Former Deputy Senate President, Mantu, dies in Abuja

Musa Pam, Jos

Former Deputy Senate President during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration Sen. Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu has died.

Family source told New Telegraph in Jos, the Plateau State capital, that Sen. Mantu died on Tuesday morning in an Abuja Hospital after brief illness. He was 74.

The Deputy Senate President is believed to have been one of the heroes of the alleged thwarted third term bid of Obasnjo in 2006.

He also masterminded the declaration of the State of Emergency in Plateau State in 2004.

More details later…

Like this: Like Loading...