Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Former Enugu Local Government chairman kidnapped

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Chairman of Nkanu West Local Government Area Hon Afam Okereke has been kidnapped.

He was reportedly abducted on his way to Port Hacourt on Monday morning.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Tussle over TB Joshua’s estate deepens as evicted ministers declare innocence

Posted on Author Zaynab Tijani

The leadership tussle rocking the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), after the death of Founder and General overseer, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, is far from being over, according to New Telegraph investigations. It was gathered that some of the ministers under investigation for various offences have decidedto open up andhavedeclaredtheir innocence.   Pastor TB […]
Metro & Crime

Visa scam: EFCC docks school proprietress, one other in Ibadan

Posted on Author Our Reporters

For their alleged involvement in travel visa scam, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal office, Thursday, arraigned two persons: Motunrayo Olasebikan and Abideen Adefisayo Tijani, before Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan. Olasebikan, who claimed to be a school proprietress in the state capital, was arraigned […]
Metro & Crime

Tension in Benue as troops launch clearance operation to dislodge bandits

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

There was tension in Benue State Sunday as troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) launched heavy bombardment on bandits’ hideouts to flush them out and enable farmers go to their farms and return in peace.   The air strike, which started at about 8 am when worshippers were preparing to go to churches, threw most […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica