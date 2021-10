JUST IN: Former Enugu Local Government chairman kidnapped

There was tension in Benue State Sunday as troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) launched heavy bombardment on bandits’ hideouts to flush them out and enable farmers go to their farms and return in peace. The air strike, which started at about 8 am when worshippers were preparing to go to churches, threw most […]

For their alleged involvement in travel visa scam, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal office, Thursday, arraigned two persons: Motunrayo Olasebikan and Abideen Adefisayo Tijani, before Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan. Olasebikan, who claimed to be a school proprietress in the state capital, was arraigned […]

The leadership tussle rocking the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), after the death of Founder and General overseer, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, is far from being over, according to New Telegraph investigations. It was gathered that some of the ministers under investigation for various offences have decidedto open up andhavedeclaredtheir innocence. Pastor TB […]

