Top Stories

JUST IN: Former French President Sarkozy sentenced to jail for corruption

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to three years in jail – two of them suspended – for corruption.
Sarkozy, 66, was found guilty of trying to bribe a magistrate by offering a prestigious job in Monaco in return for information about a criminal inquiry into his political party.
The magistrate, Gilbert Azibert, and Sarkozy’s former lawyer, Thierry Herzog, got the same sentence, reports the BBC.
Sarkozy can serve the term at home.
In the ruling, the judge in Paris said Sarkozy could serve a year at home with an electronic tag, rather than go to prison. The ex-president is expected to appeal.
Sarkozy “knew what [he] was doing was wrong”, the judge said, adding that his actions and those of Herzog had given the public “a very bad image of justice”.
The crimes were specified as influence-peddling and violation of professional secrecy.
It is a legal landmark for post-war France. The only precedent was the trial of Sarkozy’s right-wing predecessor Jacques Chirac, who got a two-year suspended sentence in 2011 for having arranged bogus jobs at Paris City Hall for political allies when he was Paris mayor. Chirac died in 2019.
Prosecutors sought a four-year jail sentence for Sarkozy, half of which would be suspended.
The case centred on conversations between Azibert and Herzog, which were taped by investigators looking into claims that Sarkozy accepted illicit payments from the L’Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt for his 2007 presidential campaign.
The phone line they tapped was a secret number set up in a fictional name, Paul Bismuth, through which Sarkozy communicated with his lawyer.
Sarkozy is also due to go on trial in a separate case, from March 17 to April 15, which relates to the so-called Bygmalion affair. Sarkozy is accused of having fraudulently overspent in his 2012 presidential campaign. He had served as president since 2007 – but his 2012 re-election bid was unsuccessful.
Despite his legal entanglements Sarkozy has remained popular in right-wing circles, a year away from a presidential election.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

USAID: 1.9m Nigerians living with HIV/AIDS

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

About 1.9 million Nigerians are living with HIV/AIDS, according to the Nigeria HIV/ AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) of 2018. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) which disclosed this, said it tested over three million Nigerians for HIV in 2020 and initiated 142,000 people on anti-retroviral therapy. The disclosure came at a […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Bandits abduct students from school in Katsina

Posted on Author Reporter

  Scores of students from the Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State, North-West Nigeria have been reportedly abducted by bandits during an attack on the school Friday night. The principal of the school, Usman Abubakar, who confirmed the development to ait.live in a phone call, said the bandits arrived at the school at […]
News Top Stories

Reforms: Synergy among legislature, executive, judiciary required for justice –Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that effective synergy among the legislature, executive and judiciary was at the heart of judicial reform in the country. Osinbajo dropped this hint yesterday at the virtual edition of the Wole Olanipekun & Co (WOC) Justice Summit.   The summit themed “Developing an Institutional Concept of Justice in Nigeria” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica