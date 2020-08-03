JUST IN: Former GMD NNPC, Joseph Dawha, dies 

Adeola Yusuf

Former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Joseph Dawha is dead.

Dawah is the second ex-GMD of the corooration to die in the last five months.

Dawha replaced Andrew Yakubu as GMD in 2014.

Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, who announced his death in his Twitter handle, extolled the virtues of the late NNPC boss.

“The NNPC family regrets to announce the passing away of Dr Joseph Thalama Dawha, GMD NNPC 2014- 2015 after a brief illness,” said Kyari.

He continued: “We remember his astute leadership and immense contributions to the progress of the Corporation. It’s a great loss to us, the nation and the family.”

