Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Former Lagos SSG, Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya, Dies

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya is dead.

It was learnt that the former SSG died early Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 after a brief illness.

She was in her 60s.

Adenrele Adeniran Ogunsanya was the Lagos SSG during the first term in office of Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) between 2007 and 2011.

She was the daughter of prominent Ikorodu born politician and associate of the late Nnamdi Azikiwe, Prince Adeniran Ogunsanya.

Adenrele was the Apex Leader of the Lagos4Lagos Movement which members recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside with their Lead Visioner, Dr Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Seven rifles snatched, patrol van burnt as hoodlums attack police station in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

*We lost five men, 11 structures in #EndSARS, says CP Seven AK-47 rifles and other items have been carted away from Noyo Police Station, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State when hoodlums, invaded the station and burnt a police patrol Hilux van. This was even as the state Commissioner of Police, Philip Maku revealed […]
Metro & Crime

LAKE Rice: Lagos to sell 100,000 bags for N20,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla As Lagosians await the sale of LAKE Rice, the Lagos State government has said that it will be selling about 100,000 bags of 50 kg at the rate of N20,000 per bag. New Telegraph learnt that the state government is expecting about 60,000 bags of rice in the next couple of days […]
Metro & Crime

Rainy season: Speed up pace of work, Tarabina tells contractors

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Chairman of the Bayelsa State  Directorate for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Ebiye Tarabina has urged the contractors handling road constructions in the state to speed up with the pace of work to meet deadlines as the rainy season kicks in.   Speaking on Monday when he went on an inspection to ascertain the level […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica